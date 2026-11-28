TIC Solutions, Inc (NYSE:TIC - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and traded as high as $10.05. TIC Solutions shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 752,418 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TIC. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on TIC Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TIC Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TIC Solutions from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of TIC Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TIC Solutions from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TIC Solutions has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on TIC Solutions

TIC Solutions Trading Up 6.2%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

TIC Solutions (NYSE:TIC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. TIC Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. Analysts anticipate that TIC Solutions, Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TIC Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIC. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in TIC Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TIC Solutions by 83.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 296,674 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in TIC Solutions during the third quarter worth about $584,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in TIC Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TIC Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,231,000.

About TIC Solutions

Acuren Corporation provides critical asset integrity services in North America. Its activities include various nondestructive testing (NDT) solutions, such as radiography, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, penetrant testing, and visual inspection. Its NDT activities include inspection and evaluation of industrial equipment through various technology-enabled methods to ensure asset integrity, avoid accidents, and comply with regulatory requirements without destroying the asset or component.

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