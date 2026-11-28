Tiptree Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.39 and traded as low as $17.33. Tiptree Financial shares last traded at $17.3750, with a volume of 240,703 shares trading hands.

Get Tiptree Financial alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TIPT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Tiptree Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Tiptree Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on TIPT

Tiptree Financial Stock Down 0.7%

The business's fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.80 million, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter.

Tiptree Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Tiptree Financial's dividend payout ratio is 2.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree Financial in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tiptree Financial by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Tiptree Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Tiptree Financial during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tiptree Financial in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiptree Financial

Tiptree Inc., formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc., is a holding company focused primarily on insurance and related financial services. Its principal insurance platform, Fortegra, provides specialty property and casualty, accident and health, and warranty products and services. Fortegra works with insurers, agents, brokers, and other distribution partners, serving customers in the United States and international markets. Its offerings include coverage designed for specific customer groups and industries, as well as insurance programs and related services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tiptree Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tiptree Financial wasn't on the list.

While Tiptree Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public. Get This Free Report