TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC - Get Free Report) TSE: TA crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.95 and traded as high as $13.02. TransAlta shares last traded at $12.9860, with a volume of 1,931,772 shares traded.

Get TransAlta alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TAC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded TransAlta from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised TransAlta from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on TAC

TransAlta Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC - Get Free Report) TSE: TA last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.40 million. TransAlta had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Corporation will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a C$0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. TransAlta's payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in TransAlta in the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransAlta by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company's stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation is a Canadian electric power generator that develops, owns and operates facilities producing electricity for wholesale markets. Its generation portfolio includes hydroelectric, wind, solar and thermal power, including natural gas-fired facilities. Founded in 1911 as Calgary Power, the company has a long history of supplying electricity in Western Canada. TransAlta's operations and power-generation assets span Canada, the United States and Australia. The company also provides energy marketing and related services, managing and selling electricity and other energy products from its generation portfolio.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TransAlta, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TransAlta wasn't on the list.

While TransAlta currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report