Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Trading 14.4% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares were up 14.4% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $36.98 and last traded at $36.45, approximately 1,744,626 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,604,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $773.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Northcoast Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $38.63.

In other Trimble news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $264,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,632 shares in the company, valued at $736,709.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 15,838 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $726,964.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,784.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 54.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Trimble by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 804,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Trimble by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company's stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company's 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.57.

Trimble Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

See Also: Discount Rate

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

6 Stocks That May Not Survive the Coronavirus

Companies that are in a shaky financial position may sometimes attract investors in a bull market. Traders seeking a short-term profit can often use an oversold condition to capture a quick gain. But in a bear market, these companies frequently are left on the sidelines.



But a declining stock price by itself should not be enough to scare investors off. What investors really need to pay attention to is the company’s ability to finance existing debt or take on additional debt. Companies with low credit ratings face the problem of having too much debt on their books and an inability to finance it at more favorable rates.



That’s one reason we’ve put together this presentation that highlights 6 companies that may not survive the coronavirus. These companies have low stock prices. In fact, many of them are, or will be, in danger of being delisted if they cannot bring their stock above the $1 threshold. And on top of that, these companies each carry credit ratings of CCC+ or lower and are at risk of seeing those ratings even go lower.



Each of the companies presented here are considered to be among the weakest, if not the weakest, in their sector. If you have any of these falling knives in your portfolio now is the time to cut your losses and walk away.

View the "6 Stocks That May Not Survive the Coronavirus".