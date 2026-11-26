Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and traded as high as $17.34. Trinity Capital shares last traded at $17.3160, with a volume of 1,157,325 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.66. The business's 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Trinity Capital's dividend payout ratio is presently 110.27%.

Insider Activity at Trinity Capital

In other news, CEO Kyle Brown purchased 3,215 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.04 per share, for a total transaction of $57,998.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 654,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,813,999.12. This represents a 0.49% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 4,810 shares of company stock valued at $85,148 in the last quarter. 4.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 22.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the third quarter worth $6,602,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company's stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc. is a specialty finance company and business development company that provides debt financing to growth-stage businesses, particularly companies backed by venture capital. It focuses on businesses that may need capital to expand but have limited access to traditional bank financing. The company offers financing solutions including venture debt, equipment loans and leases, and other forms of growth capital. Its borrowers operate in sectors such as technology, life sciences, healthcare, and other innovation-focused industries.

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