Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and traded as high as $4.70. Trivago N.V. ADS shares last traded at $4.5780, with a volume of 86,025 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TRVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Trivago N.V. ADS from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from $6.00 to $4.80 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trivago N.V. ADS presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trivago N.V. ADS

Trivago N.V. ADS Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $323.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Trivago N.V. ADS

In other news, General Counsel Mathias Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,891.60. This trade represents a 94.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trivago N.V. ADS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trivago N.V. ADS stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG - Free Report) by 294.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,707 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 40,080 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Trivago N.V. ADS worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Trivago N.V. ADS Company Profile

Trivago N.V. operates an online hotel and accommodation metasearch platform. Through its websites and mobile apps, the company helps travelers compare lodging options, prices and offers from online travel agencies, hotel chains and independent properties. Trivago's platform serves travelers in markets around the world, with localized websites and apps designed for different countries and languages. The company generally directs users to third-party booking providers or accommodation partners to complete a reservation.

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