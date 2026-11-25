Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $66.98 and last traded at $66.42. Approximately 19,760,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 18,998,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.70.

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Uber Technologies News Roundup

These are some of the UBER news items that stood out recently:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $135.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.30.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.66 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Andrew Macdonald bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.83 per share, with a total value of $5,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 426,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,327,845.60. This trade represents a 19.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 141,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.96 per share, for a total transaction of $10,005,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,367,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $97,009,416. This trade represents a 11.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raffa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, William Mack & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates a technology platform that connects consumers with drivers, couriers, merchants and transportation providers. Its Mobility services include ride-hailing and other transportation options, while its Delivery business connects customers with restaurants and retailers for food and other goods. Uber Freight provides a platform for shippers and carriers to arrange freight transportation. Founded in 2009 as Ubercab, the company began with app-based ride services and later expanded into delivery and freight.

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