United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.87 and traded as high as $108.18. United Airlines shares last traded at $108.1050, with a volume of 2,235,219 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $160.00 target price on United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.69.

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United Airlines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $107.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.34.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.03). United Airlines had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $17.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 28,283 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $3,382,363.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,871,498.65. The trade was a 40.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J. Kirby sold 90,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $10,825,062.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,932,941.45. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,867 shares of company stock worth $20,507,703. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $2,238,617,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 7,757.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,426,000 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $158,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,852 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at $178,571,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,508,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,537,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of United Airlines, a major U.S. passenger and cargo carrier. The airline provides scheduled air transportation for travelers and freight, with service across the United States and to destinations around the world. Its network includes flights operated by United and regional partners under the United Express brand. United traces its origins to Varney Air Lines, founded in 1926, and later became United Air Lines. The company serves customers through a network of domestic and international routes, connecting major cities and offering service to destinations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Pacific.

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