United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP - Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and traded as low as $13.60. United Bancorp shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 13,367 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of United Bancorp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBCP

United Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $80.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 15.14%.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from United Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.1975. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. United Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.24%.

Institutional Trading of United Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in United Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Bancorp by 85.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,774 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. boosted its position in United Bancorp by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 55,675 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in United Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio, and the parent company of Unified Bank. Through the bank, it serves individuals, businesses and communities in eastern Ohio and nearby West Virginia. Unified Bank offers deposit accounts, including checking and savings, along with consumer, mortgage and commercial lending. Its services also include digital banking and other financial services for personal and business customers. The company focuses on community banking, combining local banking services with the resources of a regional institution.

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