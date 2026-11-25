Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.2960, with a volume of 1,003,638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Get Uranium Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on UEC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $26.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Research cut Uranium Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Uranium Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a "hold" rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UEC

Uranium Energy Trading Down 5.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Uranium Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 25,850 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,372 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 16,477 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company's stock.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on supplying uranium for nuclear power generation. Its activities include developing and operating in-situ recovery projects, a mining method that dissolves uranium underground and pumps it to the surface for processing. The company's principal product is uranium concentrate. The company's U.S. projects and processing facilities are located primarily in Wyoming and South Texas. It also holds uranium exploration and development interests in Canada, including projects in the Athabasca Basin.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uranium Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uranium Energy wasn't on the list.

While Uranium Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public. Get This Free Report