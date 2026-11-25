Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $76.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.50 and traded as low as $74.25. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $76.74, with a volume of 6,471,818 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Urban Outfitters from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.15.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $460,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 489,315 shares in the company, valued at $45,075,697.80. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tricia Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $265,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 30,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,006.40. This trade represents a 10.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 19,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,000 in the last three months. 32.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Urban Outfitters

Investors following URBN have been watching these headlines:

Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts lowered price targets after the report, while retaining positive or neutral ratings. The revisions reflect more cautious near-term expectations, though some targets still imply potential upside. Article: These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Urban Outfitters After Q3 Results

Several analysts lowered price targets after the report, while retaining positive or neutral ratings. The revisions reflect more cautious near-term expectations, though some targets still imply potential upside. Negative Sentiment: Comparable retail sales growth slowed to 4.4% from 8% a year earlier. Anthropologie, which accounts for a sizable share of sales, posted just 1.7% comparable growth, and higher markdowns at the brand weighed on margins. Article: Urban Outfitters stock falls as comparable sales growth slows in Q3

Comparable retail sales growth slowed to 4.4% from 8% a year earlier. Anthropologie, which accounts for a sizable share of sales, posted just 1.7% comparable growth, and higher markdowns at the brand weighed on margins. Negative Sentiment: Investors also worried that Anthropologie’s inventory and weaker store traffic could pressure the holiday quarter. Company-wide inventory was up 10.1% year over year, adding potential risk if demand fails to absorb stock as planned. Article: Urban Outfitters' Anthropologie Inventory Clouds Holiday Quarter Outlook

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $31,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 87.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 169.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 915 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.46.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Urban Outfitters's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc. is a lifestyle retailer that sells apparel, accessories, home furnishings, beauty products and other lifestyle merchandise. Its retail brands include Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People and FP Movement, and it operates Nuuly, a subscription clothing rental service. The company also designs and wholesales apparel and related products, particularly through its Free People and Anthropologie businesses. Its brands serve customers through stores and online channels in the United States and internationally, including in Canada and Europe.

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