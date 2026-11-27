Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday. The stock traded as high as $112.62 and last traded at $112.4750, with a volume of 532,384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.66.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of US Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on USFD

US Foods Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 21.37%. US Foods's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in US Foods by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,272,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,131,439,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,997,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,281,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,567,000 after purchasing an additional 118,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 50.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,520,296 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,186,000 after purchasing an additional 512,511 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor that supplies restaurants and other food-away-from-home businesses across the United States. Its customers include independent restaurants, chain operators, healthcare and hospitality providers, educational institutions, and government organizations. The company distributes fresh and frozen foods, including meat, seafood, poultry, produce and dairy, as well as dry groceries, beverages, and kitchen and dining supplies. Its offerings also include private-label products and services such as online ordering, menu planning, and culinary support.

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