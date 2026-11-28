Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $87.43 and traded as high as $88.98. Ventas shares last traded at $88.59, with a volume of 1,439,314 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ventas from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Evercore set a $100.00 price objective on Ventas and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Ventas from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.82.

View Our Latest Report on VTR

Ventas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm's 50 day moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average is $87.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business's revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is presently 392.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $4,953,439,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $501,850,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $451,822,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,981,404 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $442,349,000 after acquiring an additional 258,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $390,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company's stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on properties and investments that support the health care and senior living industries. Its portfolio includes senior housing communities, outpatient medical buildings, research and innovation facilities, and other health care-related properties. The company owns and invests in properties across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. It works with senior living and health care operators, leasing facilities and providing real estate capital to support their operations.

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