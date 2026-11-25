Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $120.60 and last traded at $120.3860, with a volume of 688,012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.04.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLTO has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Veralto from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $111.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veralto

Veralto Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. Veralto had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Veralto's payout ratio is 12.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 36,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $3,966,536.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,642.85. This represents a 80.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Melissa Kapity sold 5,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.06, for a total transaction of $607,536.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,252.90. The trade was a 25.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,534. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Veralto

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the third quarter worth $200,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in Veralto during the third quarter worth about $240,959,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Veralto during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Veralto by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,188 shares of the company's stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation is a global provider of water quality and product quality solutions. Its businesses develop technologies and services that help customers monitor and treat water, as well as ensure the quality, safety and consistency of products and packaging. Veralto operates through two segments: Water Quality and Product Quality & Innovation. Its offerings include water analysis, treatment and monitoring systems, and technologies for product coding and marking, packaging design, color management and print production.

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