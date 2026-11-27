VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday. 1,001,562 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 846,220 shares. The stock last traded at $320.2430 and had previously closed at $319.47.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded VeriSign from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $380.00 target price on VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of VeriSign from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of VeriSign from $351.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of VeriSign from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VeriSign has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $352.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRSN

VeriSign Trading Up 0.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.18.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.58 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.06% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The firm's revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. VeriSign's dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Insider Activity

In other VeriSign news, CEO D. Bidzos sold 3,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total transaction of $919,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 381,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $106,417,853.06. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 49,156 shares of company stock valued at $14,754,554 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,837 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,247,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 11.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,031 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 13.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc. is an internet infrastructure company best known for operating the authoritative registries for the .com and .net domain name extensions. Its registry services support the registration and management of domain names worldwide, working with registrars that provide services directly to customers. The company also operates critical Domain Name System infrastructure, helping route users to websites and other internet services. Its work includes maintaining the .com and .net zones and operating key internet infrastructure designed to support the availability and stability of the global domain name system.

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