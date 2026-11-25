Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and traded as high as $29.95. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.48, with a volume of 4,157,285 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

VKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 6.5%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.49). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Cornerstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,334,000. Timothy G. Youngquist 2020 Irrevocable Trust boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Timothy G. Youngquist 2020 Irrevocable Trust now owns 271,849 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $10,605,000 after buying an additional 159,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $241,458,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,516 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 82,941 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $14,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company's stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California. Founded in 2012, it develops medicines for metabolic and endocrine disorders and does not have commercially marketed products. The company's pipeline includes VK2735, an investigational drug that targets the GLP-1 and GIP receptors and is being developed for obesity, and VK2809, a thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist being studied for metabolic and liver conditions. Viking is also developing VK0214 for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare genetic disorder.

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