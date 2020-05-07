Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Trading 6.5% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $92.25 and last traded at $91.94, approximately 2,355,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,304,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.29.

The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. Waste Connections's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Waste Connections's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Waste Connections from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.53.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,210 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,108 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Waste Connections by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,044 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 121,634 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $11,043,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company's stock.

The company's 50-day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.46.

Waste Connections Company Profile (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

