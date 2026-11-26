Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and traded as high as $28.09. Waystar shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 1,021,241 shares.

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Key Stories Impacting Waystar

Here are a few of the latest stories about WAY:

Positive Sentiment: Waystar plans to make its revenue-cycle intelligence and AI-powered capabilities available within Google Cloud’s Gemini for Healthcare. The company says the integration uses interoperable workflows and builds on its AltitudeAI products and multi-year collaboration with Google Cloud. Wider access could support adoption of Waystar’s healthcare payment software, though the announcement does not specify financial targets or timing. Waystar to Bring Revenue Cycle Intelligence to Google Cloud's Gemini for Healthcare

Waystar plans to make its revenue-cycle intelligence and AI-powered capabilities available within Google Cloud’s Gemini for Healthcare. The company says the integration uses interoperable workflows and builds on its AltitudeAI products and multi-year collaboration with Google Cloud. Wider access could support adoption of Waystar’s healthcare payment software, though the announcement does not specify financial targets or timing. Positive Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus price target was reported at $35.23, suggesting analysts see potential appreciation from the stock’s recent trading level; price targets are estimates, not guarantees. Waystar Stock Has Consensus Price Target of $35.23 According to Analysts

Analysts’ consensus price target was reported at $35.23, suggesting analysts see potential appreciation from the stock’s recent trading level; price targets are estimates, not guarantees. Neutral Sentiment: A report noted that WAY gained ground amid a broader application-software rebound, so some support may reflect sector sentiment rather than company-specific news. Waystar Gains Ground Amid Broader Application Software Rebound

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Waystar in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Waystar from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research raised Waystar to an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Waystar in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waystar presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Waystar

Waystar Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.11.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $325.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $323.43 million. Waystar had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Waystar's revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waystar news, CEO Matthew Hawkins sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $2,371,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,804,794 shares in the company, valued at $51,887,827.50. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,375 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Waystar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Waystar in the 2nd quarter worth about $390,593,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Waystar in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,950,000. Advent International L.P. bought a new position in Waystar in the second quarter worth about $227,060,000. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new position in Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,960,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waystar in the 3rd quarter worth $72,606,000.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar provides cloud-based healthcare payment and revenue cycle management software. Its platform helps healthcare organizations manage administrative and financial processes, including claims submission, payment processing, patient billing, and revenue collection. The company's products support providers in identifying and addressing claim denials, checking patient eligibility, estimating costs, collecting payments, and analyzing revenue cycle performance. Waystar serves a range of healthcare organizations, including hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and other medical providers, primarily in the United States.

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