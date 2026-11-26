The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and traded as high as $6.36. Western Union shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 8,391,954 shares.

Get Western Union alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Western Union from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Western Union from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $6.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WU

Western Union Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Western Union (NYSE:WU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Western Union had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Nykredit A S bought a new position in Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 27.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Union

Western Union is a global payments company that provides cross-border, cross-currency money transfers and other financial services. Customers can send and receive money through the company's digital platforms and its network of agent locations, as well as use services such as bill payments where available. The company also offers payment and foreign-exchange solutions to businesses and organizations. Its services reach customers in more than 200 countries and territories, combining online and mobile options with in-person access through local agents.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Western Union, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Western Union wasn't on the list.

While Western Union currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public. Get This Free Report