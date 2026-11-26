Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $154.47 and traded as low as $147.72. Wingstop shares last traded at $148.82, with a volume of 619,859 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Wingstop from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wingstop from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $219.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WING

Wingstop Price Performance

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $132.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $192.89 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. Wingstop's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.20 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Wingstop's payout ratio is 30.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,520 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total value of $220,567.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $578,408.46. This trade represents a 27.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Raj Kapoor sold 2,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.61, for a total value of $409,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at $271,428.99. This trade represents a 60.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Wingstop by 163.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,777 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $103,871,000 after purchasing an additional 611,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,434 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $61,898,000 after purchasing an additional 281,371 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,712,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc. is a restaurant company focused on chicken wings and related menu items. Its offerings include classic and boneless wings with a range of flavors, as well as chicken tenders, fries, dips and other sides. Customers can order through its restaurants and digital channels. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, Wingstop has grown into an international brand. The company operates primarily through franchised restaurants in the United States and select international markets. Wingstop is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

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