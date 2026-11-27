Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as low as $65.62 and last traded at $65.7310. 235,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,878,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.82.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Wix.com from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $84.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Wix.com

Wix.com Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.24.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $570.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $566.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Wix.com news, insider Shelly B. Meyer sold 479 shares of Wix.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $45,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 183,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,385,950. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lior Shemesh purchased 456 shares of Wix.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $27,309.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 221,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,269,647.63. This trade represents a 0.21% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 2,622 shares of company stock valued at $157,032 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,565 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 122,722 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 74,716 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proem Advisors LLC now owns 117,500 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,243 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,743,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. is a cloud-based platform that enables individuals, businesses and organizations to create and manage websites. Its tools include customizable templates, a visual website editor and hosting, allowing users to build sites without advanced coding skills or develop more customized experiences. The company also offers services for online businesses, including e-commerce features, appointment booking, payments, marketing tools and website analytics. Its products are designed to help customers manage multiple aspects of their online presence through one platform.

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