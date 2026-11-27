Shares of World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $135.40, but opened at $131.68. World Acceptance shares last traded at $131.4140, with a volume of 2,745 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WRLD. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of World Acceptance from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on WRLD

World Acceptance Stock Down 1.2%

The firm has a market cap of $578.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.69.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $139.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance Corporation will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at World Acceptance

In related news, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 3,797 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.95, for a total transaction of $671,879.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,795.60. This trade represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 88,324 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $15,000,064.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 735,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,827,087.96. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 158.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 119 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in World Acceptance by 102.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in World Acceptance by 51.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 433 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in World Acceptance by 10.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 606 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company's stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation is a consumer finance company that provides small, short- to medium-term installment loans to individuals who may have limited access to traditional credit. Its services are offered through local offices operating under the World Finance name, where customers can apply for loans and receive account support. The company also offers related products and services, which may include credit insurance and tax preparation. World Acceptance serves customers in several U.S. states and has operations in Mexico.

Further Reading

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