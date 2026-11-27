XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $14.39, but opened at $17.29. XP shares last traded at $17.0780, with a volume of 8,219,855 shares traded.

Get XP alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on XP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on XP from $38.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Santander downgraded XP to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded XP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on XP from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on XP in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XP

XP Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79.

XP (NASDAQ:XP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). XP had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $991.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XP Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 620.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. XP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

XP announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 16th that permits the company to buy back outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other XP news, Director Bruno Constantino Alexandre dos Santos sold 123,257 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $2,413,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,370,000. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of XP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XP. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in XP during the third quarter worth about $65,367,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in XP by 10.2% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 27,163,927 shares of the company's stock worth $570,307,000 after buying an additional 2,520,545 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of XP by 23.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,962,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,165,000 after buying an additional 1,904,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of XP by 33.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,147,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,004,000 after buying an additional 1,289,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,377,000. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company's stock.

About XP

XP Inc. is a Brazilian financial services company that operates a digital investment platform. Its services include brokerage and investment advisory, access to financial products, asset management, banking, insurance, retirement planning and credit solutions for individuals and businesses. Founded in Brazil in 2001 as an investment advisory firm, XP expanded into a broader financial platform. Its consumer-facing brands include XP, Rico and Clear, alongside services for companies and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider XP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and XP wasn't on the list.

While XP currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report