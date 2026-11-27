Shares of York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) shot up 12% on Friday. The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.1670. 176,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,300,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YSS. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of York Space Systems from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $16.00 target price on shares of York Space Systems in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of York Space Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of York Space Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of York Space Systems from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on YSS

York Space Systems Stock Up 14.0%

The firm has a market cap of $574.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The business's fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($5.76). The company had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter. York Space Systems had a negative return on equity of 72.95% and a negative net margin of 248.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that York Space Systems Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of York Space Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,212,689 shares of the company's stock worth $473,016,000 after acquiring an additional 200,250 shares during the last quarter. 71 West Capital Partners acquired a new position in York Space Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,764,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in York Space Systems by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,702,355 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,479 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in York Space Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,381,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in York Space Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,024 shares of the company's stock worth $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter.

York Space Systems Company Profile

York Space Systems designs, manufactures and operates spacecraft and related systems. Its offerings include satellite platforms, spacecraft integration, mission operations and ground-system services for customers developing and operating satellite missions. The company's product portfolio includes standardized spacecraft platforms designed to support a range of payloads and mission requirements. York serves government and commercial customers, including organizations involved in national security, civil space and communications missions.

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