Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and traded as high as $30.85. Zillow Group shares last traded at $30.66, with a volume of 877,782 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore reissued a "reduce" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $76.00 to $62.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZG

Zillow Group Trading Up 6.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $753.66 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. Zillow Group's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 2,035 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $59,645.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,246,437.06. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,540 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $165,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,489,695.13. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 34,309 shares of company stock worth $1,025,673 in the last three months. 29.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,560,872,000. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $73,694,895. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,971,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,460 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,947,000 after buying an additional 85,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,301,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. operates a digital real estate marketplace focused primarily on the United States. Its websites and mobile apps help consumers find homes for sale and rent, explore neighborhood information, and research home values. The company's brands include Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy and HotPads. Zillow Group also provides services for real estate professionals, including advertising and customer-management tools, and offers mortgage services through Zillow Home Loans. Zillow launched in 2006, founded by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink, and grew into a parent company with multiple real estate brands and services.

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