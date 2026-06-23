Primoris Services' (PRIM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by research analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $162.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.69% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRIM. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $212.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Primoris Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Primoris Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.73.

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Primoris Services Stock Up 6.8%

Primoris Services stock opened at $108.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.37. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $73.89 and a fifty-two week high of $205.50. The stock's fifty day moving average is $130.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.43.

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.28). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Primoris Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $2,381,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,323.69. The trade was a 57.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 29,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $3,798,337.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,611.64. This represents a 51.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 229 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 9.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company's stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Primoris Services by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 719 shares of the company's stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company's stock.

Primoris Services News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Primoris Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reaffirmed its “sector weight” rating on Primoris Services, signaling the stock still has some analyst support despite the recent setback. Benzinga / Tickerreport.com coverage

KeyCorp reaffirmed its “sector weight” rating on Primoris Services, signaling the stock still has some analyst support despite the recent setback. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market weakness and lower U.S. stock futures may also be adding pressure to PRIM along with other stocks in Tuesday’s pre-market trading. Benzinga article

Broader market weakness and lower U.S. stock futures may also be adding pressure to along with other stocks in Tuesday’s pre-market trading. Negative Sentiment: Primoris slashed 2026 guidance after identifying additional renewables cost overruns and delays, including a reduced EPS outlook of $2.05-$2.60 from $4.80-$5.00 and lower EBITDA expectations, which is the main reason the stock has been falling. Business Wire business update

Primoris slashed 2026 guidance after identifying additional renewables cost overruns and delays, including a reduced EPS outlook of $2.05-$2.60 from $4.80-$5.00 and lower EBITDA expectations, which is the main reason the stock has been falling. Negative Sentiment: Law firms and investors are now highlighting potential securities-related investigations tied to the company’s disclosures, which can further weigh on sentiment. GlobeNewswire investigation

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems. The Energy/Renewables segment provides a range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, mass excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services to renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation.

Further Reading

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