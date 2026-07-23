Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Procore Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Guggenheim initiated coverage on Procore Technologies with a buy rating and a $68 price target, implying about 63% upside from the prior close.
  • Despite the bullish initiation, PCOR was trading lower and other analysts were mixed, with recent price target cuts from firms like Barclays and Jefferies. The stock’s average analyst view remains Moderate Buy with an average target price of $70.47.
  • Procore’s latest quarterly results showed revenue growth of 15.7% year over year, but EPS missed estimates. Insider selling was also notable, including recent sales by the chairman and another executive under pre-arranged trading plans.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Procore Technologies.

Stock analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim's target price suggests a potential upside of 63.04% from the company's previous close.

PCOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp raised Procore Technologies from a "market perform" rating to a "market outperform" rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCOR

Procore Technologies Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of PCOR opened at $41.71 on Thursday. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.78 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. Procore Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,942 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 96,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,150. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 56,122 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $2,463,755.80. Following the sale, the chairman owned 919,704 shares in the company, valued at $40,375,005.60. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,621 shares of company stock worth $8,791,847. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,988 shares of the company's stock worth $48,392,000 after acquiring an additional 36,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 17.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 350,746 shares of the company's stock worth $23,156,000 after purchasing an additional 52,507 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 56.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company's stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company's stock.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Execution, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Procore Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider Procore Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procore Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Procore Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines