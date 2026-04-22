Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.7895.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

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Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $142.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $331.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.41. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $151.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.78. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $2,056,296.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,158.09. This trade represents a 50.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $4,664,783,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,104.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,521,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,364,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731,126 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,231.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,549,645 shares of the company's stock worth $508,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,607,000 after buying an additional 2,741,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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