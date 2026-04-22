Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Lowered to $166.00 at Morgan Stanley

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.00% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PG. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $142.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.32.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $143.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $170.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,680,576.02. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,595.80. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 2,766 shares of the company's stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here