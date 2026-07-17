Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Down 1.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $164.00 to $162.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Procter & Gamble traded as low as $149.31 and last traded at $149.8410. Approximately 8,904,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 10,159,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.42.

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Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble’s 70 straight years of dividend increases highlight its status as a dependable income stock, which can attract investors looking for stability and yield. Article Title

Procter & Gamble’s 70 straight years of dividend increases highlight its status as a dependable income stock, which can attract investors looking for stability and yield. Positive Sentiment: Some investors are rotating back into consumer staples amid the AI selloff and broader market weakness, which can support PG as a defensive name. Article Title

Some investors are rotating back into consumer staples amid the AI selloff and broader market weakness, which can support PG as a defensive name. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan slightly lowered its price target to $162 from $164 but kept an overweight rating, suggesting continued confidence despite a modest valuation reset.

JPMorgan slightly lowered its price target to $162 from $164 but kept an overweight rating, suggesting continued confidence despite a modest valuation reset. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates only slightly, keeping a Hold rating; the revisions were small and appear to signal a stable but not accelerating earnings outlook.

Erste Group trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates only slightly, keeping a Hold rating; the revisions were small and appear to signal a stable but not accelerating earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: UBS said consumer staple companies likely faced another “tricky” quarter, implying margin or earnings-growth pressure for PG and peers.

UBS said consumer staple companies likely faced another “tricky” quarter, implying margin or earnings-growth pressure for PG and peers. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary suggests the market may be focused on slower earnings growth and modest estimate cuts, which can cap upside for a premium-priced defensive stock like PG.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.53. The stock has a market cap of $348.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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