Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Down 1.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $179.00 to $175.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Procter & Gamble traded as low as $142.32 and last traded at $142.4790. Approximately 10,898,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 11,070,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.49.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $158.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $142.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.79.

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Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,083.90. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after buying an additional 2,829,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,618,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,563,008,000 after acquiring an additional 984,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,962,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,664,783,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,612,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,243,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm's 50 day moving average is $151.54 and its 200-day moving average is $148.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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