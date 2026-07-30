Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG reported fiscal 2026 results within its initial guidance ranges, as modest organic sales growth, a 1% increase in core earnings per share and more than $15 billion returned to shareholders offset a volatile operating environment.

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The company also announced that Jon Moeller will retire from its board and from Procter & Gamble after 38 years with the company. President and Chief Executive Officer Shailesh Jejurikar credited Moeller with helping shape P&G’s current portfolio and operating structure through roles including executive chairman, CEO, COO and CFO.

For fiscal 2026, organic sales increased by more than 1%, with modest volume growth and a one-point contribution from pricing. Core EPS rose 1% to $6.89. The company said e-commerce sales grew 6% and accounted for 20% of total sales.

P&G increased its dividend by 3% during the year and returned more than $10 billion through dividends and $5 billion through share repurchases. Adjusted free cash flow productivity was 100%.

Fourth-quarter sales affected by trade and cost pressures

Fourth-quarter organic sales were essentially flat from the prior year, though Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten said sales for the ongoing business rose about 1% after adjusting for brand, product and go-to-market restructuring effects. That figure was about 2% after adjusting for a one-point pull-forward into the third quarter.

Core EPS for the quarter was $1.43, down 3% year over year, or down 5% on a currency-neutral basis. Schulten said higher energy, transportation and material costs reduced quarterly earnings by approximately $0.06 per share, though tariff refund receipts offset most of those costs.

North America organic sales declined 1% in the quarter, despite P&G estimating that consumer sellout, or consumption, rose 2%. The company attributed the difference between sell-in and sellout to retailer inventory reductions, prior-quarter pull-forwards and the timing of Amazon Prime Day, which shifted to late June from early July and increased merchandising spending recognized in the quarter.

European focus markets also declined 1%, while Greater China grew 4% and enterprise markets increased 4%. Latin America grew 4%, Europe enterprise markets rose 5%, and Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa enterprise markets increased 3%.

Global market share was flat in the quarter, with 23 of P&G’s top 50 category-country combinations holding or gaining share. Jejurikar said global share trends improved in the second half of the fiscal year, and the company stabilized global share over three-month periods.

Growth initiatives focus on innovation, media and retail partnerships

Management said it remains committed to an integrated growth strategy centered on product superiority, brand building, retail execution, productivity and organizational capabilities. Jejurikar identified media fragmentation, changes in the retailer landscape and inflation as key changes affecting the consumer packaged goods industry.

The company is pursuing initiatives to deepen consumer connections, transform brand building, expand retail relationships and strengthen its core brands while developing new opportunities. P&G is also scaling AI-enabled capabilities in brand building, internal processes, research and development, and supply chain management.

Jejurikar said these efforts are intended to shorten processes that previously took weeks to hours, improve the connection between consumer demand signals and production planning, and enable smaller teams and faster execution.

Management cited several examples of product and market progress:

Greater China baby care recorded double-digit organic sales growth for six consecutive quarters, with nearly five points of value-share growth over that period.

Vicks became the No. 1 cough and cold brand in Latin America, supported by mid-teen organic sales growth and more than one point of share growth.

Pantene in Germany reported 14% value sales growth and a 50-basis-point increase in value share after expanding social media and influencer activity.

SK-II has posted double-digit organic sales growth for six consecutive quarters, according to P&G.

Tide’s upgraded original liquid detergent moved from declining sales to high-single-digit growth after the company improved product performance without changing the price.

P&G said Tide Evo, a laundry innovation using concentrated active surfactant ingredients spun into fibers, remains on track for national expansion and full-scale launch support in fiscal 2027. The company said the technology is protected by more than 50 granted patents.

Fiscal 2027 outlook includes significant cost headwinds

For fiscal 2027, P&G forecast organic sales growth of 1% to 3% and core EPS of $6.89 to $7.11, representing growth of 0% to 3% from fiscal 2026. The outlook includes a 30- to 50-basis-point headwind from brand, product-form and go-to-market restructuring.

The company expects the markets in which it operates to grow local-currency value sales by 1% to 3%, with a current run rate around the midpoint of that range. Schulten said P&G’s central assumption is approximately 2% category value growth globally.

The earnings outlook incorporates approximately $1 billion after tax of cost pressure from higher raw materials, energy, transportation and other supply-chain premiums tied to the Middle East conflict. The forecast assumes an effective Brent crude oil price of about $90 per barrel. P&G also expects about $50 million after tax of foreign-exchange pressure, $150 million of higher net interest expense and $150 million of lower non-operating income.

Combined, those factors represent an estimated $1.4 billion after-tax earnings headwind, or $0.56 per share. P&G expects much of the cost pressure to occur in the first half and said first-quarter EPS could decline by 5% or more from the prior year.

The company forecast adjusted free cash flow productivity of 85% to 90%, capital spending of 4.5% to 5.5% of sales, more than $10 billion in dividends and about $5 billion in share repurchases for fiscal 2027.

Jejurikar said P&G expects improvement “semester to semester,” while cautioning that progress may not follow a straight line. Management said it intends to maintain investment in brands, innovation and demand creation while relying on productivity savings to help offset elevated costs.

About Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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