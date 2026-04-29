ProFrac (ACDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share and revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $436.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $402.95 million. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 18.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.18%. On average, analysts expect ProFrac to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ProFrac Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of ACDC opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.44. ProFrac has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company's 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ProFrac by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 81,169 shares of the company's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProFrac by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,063 shares of the company's stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ProFrac by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,957 shares of the company's stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProFrac by 7,241.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProFrac by 27.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACDC shares. UBS Group restated a "positive" rating on shares of ProFrac in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research raised ProFrac from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised ProFrac from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ProFrac

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, and fluid ends.

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