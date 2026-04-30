PROG (NYSE:PRG) Price Target Raised to $47.50 at Stephens

PROG (NYSE:PRG - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stephens from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the fintech holding company's stock. Stephens' target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.21% from the stock's previous close.

PRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PROG from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of PROG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PROG from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROG currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.88.

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PROG Price Performance

PRG stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.20. 229,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,162. PROG has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

PROG (NYSE:PRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The fintech holding company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. PROG had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $742.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. PROG has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PROG will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PROG by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 113,097 shares of the fintech holding company's stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the fintech holding company's stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,334 shares of the fintech holding company's stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 35,013 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its position in shares of PROG by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the fintech holding company's stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc, formerly known as Aaron’s, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron’s Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron’s Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

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