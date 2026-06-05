Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) CFO Sells $64,183.50 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY - Get Free Report) CFO Mark Livingston sold 2,517 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $64,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 74,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,904,544. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get Progyny alerts: Sign Up

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of PGNY stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,207,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,521. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $326.47 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.09 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Progyny by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,027 shares of the company's stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 252,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 103,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGNY. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Progyny from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progyny from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Progyny

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company's digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny's offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Progyny, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Progyny wasn't on the list.

While Progyny currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here