Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.33 and last traded at $29.9840, with a volume of 942934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Progyny from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research lowered Progyny from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Progyny from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PGNY

Progyny Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company's 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. Progyny had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.09 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 5,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $137,445.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,318 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $232,856.82. This trade represents a 37.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Melissa B. Cummings sold 9,578 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $239,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 73,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,275. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 36,916 shares of company stock worth $939,875 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Progyny by 2,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,598 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company's digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny's offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

Further Reading

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