Progyny (PGNY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Progyny to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $326.5130 million for the quarter. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.450 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:45 PM ET.

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Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Progyny's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Progyny to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Progyny Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. Progyny has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Progyny to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research note on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.91.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 4,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $81,031.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 89,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,894.60. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 7,455 shares of company stock valued at $129,515 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Progyny by 103.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,419 shares of the company's stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 4.6% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the company's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company's digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny's offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

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