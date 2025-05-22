Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Downgraded to "Sell" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Prologis Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $104.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,097. The stock has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 254,325 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,882,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 459,154 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,533,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

