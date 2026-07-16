Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.88, Briefing.com reports. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.220-6.300 EPS.

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Prologis Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $143.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.67. The company has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Prologis has a one year low of $103.41 and a one year high of $150.18.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is currently 107.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in Prologis by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Prologis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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