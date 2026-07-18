Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore set a $135.00 target price on Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.24.

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Prologis Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $149.65 on Friday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $103.41 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company's 50 day moving average is $143.14 and its 200 day moving average is $137.90. The company has a market cap of $139.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Key Prologis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Prologis reported Q2 results above expectations, with strong rental income, record leasing, and occupancy remaining solid, which supports confidence in near-term cash flow and earnings growth.

Prologis reported Q2 results above expectations, with strong rental income, record leasing, and occupancy remaining solid, which supports confidence in near-term cash flow and earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 earnings guidance again, signaling that management sees stronger-than-expected operating momentum and improving fundamentals across the portfolio. Prologis Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company raised its 2026 earnings guidance again, signaling that management sees stronger-than-expected operating momentum and improving fundamentals across the portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary are focusing on Prologis’ expanding role in AI-related logistics and data center infrastructure, which could open a new long-term growth avenue and lift investor sentiment. PLD Q2 Earnings Call Shows Growth Across Logistics, Data Centers

Analysts and market commentary are focusing on Prologis’ expanding role in AI-related logistics and data center infrastructure, which could open a new long-term growth avenue and lift investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes that the stock’s valuation is already rich after a strong run, which may limit upside if growth expectations cool. Prologis: AI Creates An Opportunity, But The Price Is High

Some commentary notes that the stock’s valuation is already rich after a strong run, which may limit upside if growth expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns could create some near-term pressure as investors weigh whether the recent rally has already priced in much of the earnings upgrade and AI-related optimism.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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