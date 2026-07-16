Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.220-6.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Prologis Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $143.46 on Thursday. Prologis has a 52-week low of $103.41 and a 52-week high of $150.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Prologis's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PLD

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 3.7% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Prologis by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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