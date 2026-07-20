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Promising Airline Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - July 20th

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
American Airlines Group logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlighted five airline-related stocks to watch: American Airlines Group, Honeywell Aerospace, United Airlines, Joby Aviation, and Delta Air Lines. The list was driven by recent trading volume, making these names stand out among airline stocks.
  • The article frames airlines as a cyclical sector: stock performance can be heavily influenced by fuel prices, travel demand, labor costs, economic conditions, and operational disruptions. That makes these companies particularly sensitive to broader market and industry trends.
  • The five companies represent different parts of the air-travel ecosystem: traditional carriers like American, United, and Delta, plus aerospace supplier Honeywell and electric air mobility company Joby Aviation. This shows the watchlist includes both established airlines and more speculative future-air-mobility plays.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group, Honeywell Aerospace, United Airlines, Joby Aviation, and Delta Air Lines are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of companies that operate airlines and provide passenger or cargo air transportation. For stock market investors, they are a cyclical sector often influenced by fuel prices, travel demand, labor costs, economic conditions, and events that affect airline operations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Honeywell Aerospace (HONA)

Honeywell Aerospace Inc. manufactures and supplies aircraft components, avionics, engines, and systems for airframe manufacturing, commercial airline, military and defense, business aviation, and space markets, as well as other markets in the aerospace industry. The company offers actuation products, air and thermal management products, auxiliary power units, cabin management and entertainment products, cockpit systems and displays, electric power products, engines, health and usage monitoring products, lighting products, microelectronics, navigation products and radios, recorders and transmitters, satellite communications, sensors, space products, terrain and traffic awareness, vehicle turbochargers, weather radars, and wheels and braking systems.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HONA

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JOBY

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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