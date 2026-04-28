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Promising Apparel Stocks To Follow Now - April 28th

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
NIKE logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NIKE (NKE), Target (TGT) and lululemon (LULU) are the three apparel stocks MarketBeat highlights as ones to watch today.
  • The selections were made by MarketBeat’s stock screener based on the highest dollar trading volume among apparel stocks over the past several days, signaling elevated market activity.
  • Apparel stocks are inherently cyclical and sensitive to brand strength, pricing power, supply‑chain costs and shifts in consumer preferences, so they are used for exposure to consumer discretionary spending and fashion trends.
  • Five stocks we like better than NIKE.

NIKE, Target, and lululemon athletica are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is designing, manufacturing, marketing or retailing clothing, footwear and related accessories. Investors use them for exposure to consumer discretionary spending and fashion trends, noting they tend to be cyclical and seasonal and are sensitive to brand strength, pricing power, supply‑chain costs and shifts in consumer preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NIKE Right Now?

Before you consider NIKE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NIKE wasn't on the list.

While NIKE currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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