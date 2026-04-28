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Promising Automotive Stocks Worth Watching - April 28th

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
AutoZone logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener flags AutoZone (AZO), Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR), and Keysight Technologies (KEYS) as the top Automotive stocks to watch because they posted the highest dollar trading volume among automotive names in recent days.
  • AutoZone is a major retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories across the United States, Mexico, and Brazil, offering products for cars, SUVs, vans, and light trucks.
  • Monolithic Power Systems supplies semiconductor power‑electronics (DC‑to‑DC ICs) used in automotive and data/compute applications, while Keysight provides electronic design and test solutions across communications, aerospace/defense, and automotive markets.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of AutoZone.

AutoZone, Monolithic Power Systems, and Keysight Technologies are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves designing, manufacturing, distributing, selling, or servicing motor vehicles and related components (including carmakers, parts suppliers, dealerships, and electric-vehicle/charging companies). Investors treat them as exposure to consumer demand cycles, commodity and supply‑chain pressures, and technological or regulatory shifts (for example, electrification and autonomy), which can drive both volatility and long-term growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZO

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AutoZone Right Now?

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While AutoZone currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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