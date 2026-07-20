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Promising Biotech Stocks To Consider - July 20th

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Danaher logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Danaher, Advanced Biomed, Zhengye Biotechnology, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and argenx were identified by MarketBeat’s screener as the biotech stocks to watch, based on recent high dollar trading volume.
  • The article highlights biotech as a high-risk, high-reward sector where stock prices can swing sharply on clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, and scientific breakthroughs.
  • Each company has a different focus: Danaher on biotech tools and manufacturing, Advanced Biomed on liquid biopsy cancer detection, Zhengye on veterinary vaccines, Vertex on cystic fibrosis therapies, and argenx on autoimmune disease treatments.
  • Five stocks we like better than Danaher.

Danaher, Advanced Biomed, Zhengye Biotechnology, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and argenex are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that develop products and technologies based on biology, such as drugs, vaccines, genetic testing, and medical therapies. For stock market investors, they are often considered high-risk, high-reward investments because their value can change sharply based on clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, and scientific breakthroughs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Advanced Biomed (ADVB)

Our Mission We are committed to the application research of integrating semiconductor technology and biotechnology. Through the enrichment, capture, and identification of circulating tumor cells and related tumor marker cells in the field of liquid biopsy, we aim to provide cancer patients with rapid and affordable assay products and services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADVB

Zhengye Biotechnology (ZYBT)

Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited is a veterinary vaccine manufacturer which encompasses research, development, manufacturing and sales of veterinary vaccines, with a focus on livestock vaccine principally in China. Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited is based in Jilin, China.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZYBT

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

argenex (ARGX)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARGX

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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