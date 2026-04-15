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Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Now - April 15th

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Bitfarms logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged Bitfarms, Galaxy Digital, and HIVE Digital Technologies as the cryptocurrency stocks to watch based on the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • Company focus: Bitfarms and HIVE operate cryptocurrency mining data centers across multiple countries, while Galaxy Digital is a diversified digital-asset financial services and investment management firm with trading, asset-management, mining, and investment-banking businesses.
  • These stocks provide equity exposure to the crypto ecosystem but are subject to crypto price moves, regulatory and operational risks, and therefore will not exactly mirror cryptocurrency price performance.
  • Five stocks we like better than Bitfarms.

Bitfarms, Galaxy Digital, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Cryptocurrency stocks" refers to publicly traded company shares that provide investors with exposure to the cryptocurrency ecosystem—for example, firms that mine or build blockchain infrastructure, run crypto exchanges, custody digital assets, or hold significant cryptocurrency on their balance sheets. Unlike owning cryptocurrencies directly, these stocks represent equity in businesses affected by crypto prices, regulation, and operational risks, so their performance can be correlated with but will not exactly mirror the price of digital currencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bitfarms Right Now?

Before you consider Bitfarms, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bitfarms wasn't on the list.

While Bitfarms currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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