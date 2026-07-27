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Promising Gold Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - July 27th

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Freeport-McMoRan logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven gold-related stocks highlighted: Freeport-McMoRan, Hecla Mining, Newmont, Coeur Mining, Agnico Eagle Mines, Barrick Mining, and Wheaton Precious Metals ranked among the highest-dollar-volume gold stocks in recent trading.
  • The companies offer varying exposure to precious and base metals: miners such as Newmont, Agnico Eagle, and Barrick focus heavily on gold, while Freeport-McMoRan and others also produce copper, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, or molybdenum.
  • Investors should remember that gold stocks are influenced not only by gold prices but also by production costs, company execution, geopolitical conditions, and operational risks.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan, Hecla Mining, Newmont, Coeur Mining, Agnico Eagle Mines, Barrick Mining, and Wheaton Precious Metals are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing, or production of gold. Stock market investors may use them to gain exposure to gold prices, though their value also depends on factors such as company performance, production costs, management, and geopolitical or operational risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Hecla Mining (HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HL

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Coeur Mining (CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDE

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEM

Barrick Mining (B)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer.  Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.   In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read Our Latest Research Report on B

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WPM

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Right Now?

Before you consider Freeport-McMoRan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Freeport-McMoRan wasn't on the list.

While Freeport-McMoRan currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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