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Promising Gold Stocks To Follow Now - April 27th

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Freeport-McMoRan logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Freeport-McMoRan, Newmont, and Barrick were flagged by MarketBeat's screener as the top gold stocks today based on highest dollar trading volume, offering leveraged exposure to gold prices while carrying firm-specific operational and geopolitical risks.
  • Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) owns major assets including the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia and large mines across the Americas, with Grasberg's restart and ensuing operational challenges now a focal point.
  • Barrick (B) and Newmont (NEM) are sector-leading, globally diversified gold (and copper) producers—Barrick merged with Randgold and co-owns the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture with Newmont—underscoring their scale and geographic reach.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Freeport-McMoRan, Newmont, and Barrick Mining are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing, or selling of gold and related services, giving investors exposure to the gold industry rather than the physical metal itself. Their returns often track the price of gold—sometimes amplified by company-level leverage—while also carrying firm-specific risks such as operational performance, geopolitical and regulatory factors, and varying production costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Barrick Mining (B)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer.  Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.   In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read Our Latest Research Report on B

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Right Now?

Before you consider Freeport-McMoRan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Freeport-McMoRan wasn't on the list.

While Freeport-McMoRan currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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