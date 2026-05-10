Promising Infrastructure Stocks To Consider - May 10th

Marvell Technology, Akamai Technologies, Coinbase Global, Datadog, and Alibaba Group are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that own, build, operate, or maintain essential public and economic assets such as roads, bridges, airports, utilities, ports, pipelines, and communication networks. For stock market investors, these companies are often viewed as relatively stable, long-term investments because demand for their services tends to be steady and tied to essential infrastructure needs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

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Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AKAM

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Datadog (DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

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While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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