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Promising Infrastructure Stocks To Consider - May 10th

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Marvell Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat identified five infrastructure stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Marvell Technology, Akamai Technologies, Coinbase Global, Datadog, and Alibaba Group.
  • The article frames infrastructure stocks as relatively stable, long-term investments because demand for essential services like data networks, cloud services, and financial infrastructure tends to be steady.
  • Each highlighted company plays a different role in the infrastructure theme, from semiconductors and cloud security to crypto financial infrastructure and data observability.
  • Five stocks we like better than Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology, Akamai Technologies, Coinbase Global, Datadog, and Alibaba Group are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that own, build, operate, or maintain essential public and economic assets such as roads, bridges, airports, utilities, ports, pipelines, and communication networks. For stock market investors, these companies are often viewed as relatively stable, long-term investments because demand for their services tends to be steady and tied to essential infrastructure needs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AKAM

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Datadog (DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Marvell Technology Right Now?

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

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