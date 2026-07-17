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Promising Real Estate Stocks To Research - July 17th

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Prologis logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlights seven real estate stocks to watch today: Prologis, Opendoor Technologies, Blackstone, Welltower, Digital Realty Trust, Apollo Global Management, and American Tower were identified as the most actively traded names in the sector.
  • Prologis stands out as a logistics real estate leader: The company owns or has investments in properties and development projects totaling about 1.2 billion square feet across 19 countries, making it a major global warehouse and logistics player.
  • The group spans several real estate niches: The list includes digital infrastructure, health care REITs, communications sites, and real estate finance/management firms, showing broad investor interest beyond traditional property types.
  • Five stocks we like better than Prologis.

Prologis, Opendoor Technologies, Blackstone, Welltower, Digital Realty Trust, Apollo Global Management, and American Tower are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of companies that own, develop, manage, or finance properties such as apartments, offices, shopping centers, warehouses, or land. For stock market investors, they offer a way to gain exposure to the real estate sector without buying physical property, often through publicly traded real estate companies or REITs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions in the United States. It buys and sells homes. The company's product offerings comprise sell to opendoor product that enables homeowners to sell their home directly to it and resell the home to a home buyer; list with opendoor product that allows customers to list their home on the MLS with opendoor and receive cash offer; and opendoor marketplace product that connects the home seller with an institutional or retail buyer.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPEN

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. NYSE: WELL, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

American Tower (AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMT

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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